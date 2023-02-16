Umno sec-gen confirms Tengku Zafrul appointed as supreme council member

Thursday, February 16
Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz was appointed during the Umno supreme council’s meeting at Menara Dato’ Onn tonight. — Picture via Twitter/ahmadmaslan

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 16): Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz is now a member of the Umno supreme council.

According to Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, the international trade and industry minister was appointed during the Umno supreme council’s meeting at Menara Dato’ Onn tonight.

“The Umno Supreme Council meeting on February 16, 2023 began with senator Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz taking the oath as an Umno supreme council member after being appointed by the Umno president,” he tweeted.

Ahmad also shared a photo of Tengku Zafrul being sworn in.

Earlier this month, Tengku Zafrul had confirmed to Astro Awani that he was interested in putting his name forward for a position on the Umno supreme council position, saying the move would allow him to build a strong political footing in the long term.

The former finance minister is Selangor Barisan Nasional treasurer. – Malay Mail

