Water supply interruption to affect areas along Jalan Sibu-Bintulu

SIBU (Feb 17): There will be a water supply interruption at Jalan Sibu-Bintulu from Mile 13 up to Mile 24 tomorrow (Feb 17).

In a statement, Sibu Water Board (SWB) said the supply interruption is due to 300mm DI (ductile iron) main pipe connection work at Mile 13, Jalan Sibu-Bintulu from 9pm until completion.

The connection work is estimated to take between four and six hours.

“Users are advised to store sufficient water supply for their needs throughout the period of water supply interruption,” said SWB.

The affected areas are Mile 13 Pump Station, Mile 14 Army Camp, Mile 13 Rumah Sri Kenangan, Junaco Park, Mile 19 Pump Station, Spur Tank area, SMK Bandar No 1, Sibu, Nirvana Memorial Park, YMCA Camp, and Mile 24 Sibintek area.

SWB said it will endeavour to complete the work as soon as possible to restore water supply to the affected areas gradually.

“If the weather does not permit, the work will be carried out the next day,” added the board.

For further information, contact the SWB service line on 013-8106311.