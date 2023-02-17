Bintulu’s devt should expand to Sebauh, Tatau, says Dr Rundi

BINTULU (Feb 16): The development plans for Bintulu should not be concentrated in the town area, but should be expanded to the outer areas as far as Tatau and Sebauh, in part, to reduce traffic congestion.

Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi suggested this as he has experienced being stuck in a traffic jam at the Kampung Jepak junction up to the Kemena bridge for over an hour on his return from Miri.

“It is a clear signal to us. If we do not properly plan the development of this town, then we will continue to face the same congestion in the coming years,” he said at the Bintulu Resident appreciation dinner at Hotel Margherita Plaza Bintulu on Wednesday.

The Kemena assemblyman said it would be more appropriate if development for housing areas and the like were expanded towards Tatau and Sebauh.

“I hope that Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) will look into this and I am sure BDA has a masterplan in its urban planning.

“I have observed this situation for several years, so it is necessary for development, including the industry as well as factories, to be expanded to areas outside Bintulu,” he added.

He said Bintulu had been under BDA for a long time with well planned infrastructure and so on and now many other agencies have also been established.

Therefore, he said, the planning is very important and BDA has done an extraordinary job in developing Bintulu over the past few years.

Dr Rundi also expressed his appreciation to former Bintulu Resident Datu Jack Aman Luat who is now director of the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), who has contributed a lot and served with excellence in Bintulu.

“Datu Jack has provided a good service for the past two years during the Covid-19 pandemic by dealing with various difficult situations, even carrying out his responsibility in ensuring that the movement control order (MCO) ran smoothly.

“We hope the new Resident (Nyurak Keti) can carry out the work well to bring Bintulu to the next level,” he said.

Nyurak is a former Kapit Resident and Tatau District Officer.

Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Dato Majang Renggi, Jepak assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip, Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang and Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon were among those present at the dinner.