Chong and I not offered money to join Warisan – Wong

TAWAU (Feb 17): The case of former DAP assemblymen joining Warisan cannot be compared with the three Warisan assemblymen who have recently quit Warisan to become independent supporting Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

Sri Tanjong assemblyman Justin Wong said he and Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong left DAP in January last year, but the circumstances were different.

“How can one say that we had received remuneration to join Warisan when we left an opposition party (DAP) to another opposition party (Warisan)?

“If we left DAP because of some offers, we would have joined the government,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Wong was commenting on Tawau member of parliament Lo Su Fui who during the parliament session on Wednesday asked Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal to present evidence that the three assemblymen left Warisan because they were offered remunerations.

Lo said Shafie should not make such allegations, as no party made such a claim when Wong and Chong left DAP and joined Warisan.

Wong said he was surprised when Lo suddenly mentioned him and Chong in the debate and said Lo was trying to divert from the real issue – that the three Warisan assemblymen could have been offered remunerations to support GRS.

Last week, Kunak assemblywoman Norazlinah Arif, Ben Chong (Tanjong Kapor) and Mohamad Mohamarin (Banggi) left Warisan to support GRS as independent representatives.

Shafie claimed the three former Warisan leaders had been bought.

Meanwhile, Wong reiterated that he left DAP because he disagreed with the party’s intention to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GRS, which was against his principle.

“My departure from DAP had attracted a lot of ‘offers’ from the ruling parties but I chose to join Warisan after declaring independent for a few months as I was assured that Shafie stood firm not to sign an MoU with GRS led by Hajiji (Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor),” he said.

He supported Shafie’s statement when responding to Lo that he and Chong decided to join Warisan because they won their seats during the Sabah State Election 2020 under Warisan’s ticket.

“I stress again that we have never received any offer for money or position to join Warisan,” he added.