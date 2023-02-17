Dr Hazland: Sarawak wants Putrajaya to continue with plan to introduce carbon tax incentives

KUCHING (Feb 17): Sarawak hopes Putrajaya will continue with its plan to introduce carbon tax incentives, Dr Hazland Abang Hipni said.

In stating this, the Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability viewed the tax incentive plan tabled by the previous government in the Parliament last year as a good move as this will drive support for major companies to run on renewable energy.

“About the budget, next week I’ll be seeing the Minister of Finance (Anwar Ibrahim). Because in the budget which was presented last year, it mentioned that Malaysia will give incentives to any activities in relation to climate change mitigation.

“That is very good, because all over the world like the USA, UK, Canada, Australia and all the other countries, they give incentives or grants to companies that take part in carbon projects.

“This will motivate the companies and whichever agencies to take up climate change activities seriously,” he said when asked about his hope for the upcoming National Budget 2023 which will be tabled in the Parliament on Feb 24.

Dr Hazland said while tax incentives will encourage more participation, the mechanism to incentivise businesses needs to be laid out clearly and strategically especially for the carbon capture industry.

He said the tax incentive for green activities should not be limited in a specific time frame to ensure long-term commitment of the industry.

“In Malaysia, the industries were not given grants, but through tax incentives.

“So tax incentives are very good, especially for carbon storage activities whereby we store another carbon from another place. Let’s say from Singapore, we can store it here in Sarawak.

“But this industry needs capital incentives because all the equipment used is very expensive. And it would be very useful and helpful for the industries to have some kind of incentives.

“So, tax incentives I mean here is that there is no tax. There is no corporate tax imposed on the companies, either on the emitter or the storer. That is the kind of incentive that the whole industry and the climate change strategists are looking for,” he said, adding that he will be meeting the Ministry of Finance next week to discuss the matter.

Last year, in the National Budget 2023, the federal government had proposed to extend application under the Green Investment Tax Allowance (GITA) and Green Income Tax Exemption (GITE) by another two years to Dec 31, 2025.

However, the budget was not passed in the parliament due to Dato Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s announcement to dissolve parliament on Oct 10 last year, a few days after the tabling of the budget.