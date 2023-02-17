EmbraceEquity2023: Fostering an inclusive society for a better future

IMAGINE a future where men and women are treated equally. A society devoid of prejudice, stereotyping, and discrimination. A multicultural, just, and inclusive world. One that values and embraces diversity.

Newcastle University Medicine Malaysia (NUMed) is back with another instalment of its Forward NUMed series, this time focusing on women empowerment. Titled Lifting Women’s Voices: Embracing Gender Equity, the webinar will be held in conjunction with International Women’s Day on March 18, 2023, and will discuss interesting and intriguing topics related to this year’s campaign theme: #EmbraceEquity.

“The prime objective of this webinar is to understand what equity and equality mean, and how they relate to embracing diversity and inclusion in our society,” said Premila Nair, the organising chairperson and NUMed chief operating officer.

The webinar will be divided into two parts, the first of which will feature keynote speeches from successful figures in education, science, and technology discussing what gender equity means, why it is important, and how each individual can support and embrace equity within their own sphere of influence.

The second part of the session, on the other hand, will feature a panel discussion with renowned speakers in various fields on issues and topics related to Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) in the workplace, education, and Malaysia.

Among others, Dr Jasmine Begum, director of Legal, Corporate and Government Affairs for Microsoft Malaysia; and Prof Dr Sakina Sofia Baharom, director of operations of EduCity Iskandar; will deliver their respective keynote speeches that will provide an overview of gender equity and equality in our society.

“We intend to feature renowned women in professional settings from various organisations in this webinar, allowing participants to garner the perspectives of corporate leaders, professionals, and education specialists, to name a few,” added Nair.

The panel discussion will be delving into the topic of “Driving Mindset Change for Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (ED&I) and How to Embrace It”. Panellists include Mr Mak Joon Nien, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia; Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Asma Ismail, president of the Academy of Sciences Malaysia (ASM) and advisor for Malaysia Science, Technology and Innovation (STI); Sharala Axryd, founder and chief executive officer of The Center of Applied Data Science (CADS); and Ruth Fernandez,

health coach of the American Council on Exercise (ACE).

The discussion will be moderated by Marc Kevin Natusch, marketing programme manager of 2X Marketing.

“It is our fervent hope that this webinar, in line with the International Women’s Day theme of #EmbraceEquity, will serve as an eye opener for many to be engaged, inspired, and motivated to continue vocalising on women empowerment and inform women out there of ways to overcome societal pressures and challenges related to gender equity, as well as the help that one can seek,” explained Nair.

Forward NUMed’s Lifting Women’s Voices: Embracing Gender Equity is now open to the public, with a limited number of seats available.

Participants need to register their interest for this talk and participation certificates will be provided.

For more information, visit http://forwardnumed.newcastle.edu.my/.

Forward NUMed

The Forward NUMed series is conceived as part of the university’s nation-building initiatives in garnering multifaceted perspectives on topics revolving around medical practices and current issues in the country.

To date, three other webinars have been held under the Forward NUMed banner, namely Charting New Paths to the Next Normal, The Way Forward: Medical Education & Hospital Training in the Post Covid-19 Landscape, and The Way Forward: Vocalising Our Mental Health.

Upcoming is the Forward NUMed Talk Series: Updates in Clinical Practice, which will be held on March 4, 2023.