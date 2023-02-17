Fahmi: Ministry committed to helping Sabah with broacasting, internet networks

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 17): The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) is committed to helping Sabah in matters related to broadcasting and internet networks.

Its minister Fahmi Fadzil said the matter was discussed with Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif during Mohd Arifin’s courtesy visit with the ministry’s delegation to his office in Angkasapuri, yesterday.

Through a post on Facebook, Fahmi also said that he also shared the three main focuses of KKD that need to be achieved this year, which are the strengthening of communication infrastructure, cyber security and digital economy investment.

On Jan 20, Fahmi during the press conference of the KKD 2023-2025 Strategic Plan Meeting and the KKD Agenda 2023 in Melaka informed that the infrastructure aspect would involve internet access and telecommunication services while the security aspect involves data and cyber.

The focus on digital investment is expected to drive the country’s economic growth post-pandemic, thus making Malaysia a digital hub in the Asean region, said Fahmi. — Bernama