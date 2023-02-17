Fire destroys house in Samarahan village, partially damages parked cars

KUCHING (Feb 17): A fire around 11.50pm last night totally destroyed a house in Kampung Entingan, Kota Samarahan.

In a statement today, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said two vehicles parked in the house’s compound were partially damaged by the heat of the flames.

“According to a neighbour, no one was inside the house when it caught fire,” said the statement.

At the scene, firefighters from the Kota Samarahan station used an offensive and defensive approach to control the fire at the single-storey house, which measured around 595 square metres.

By using two nozzles with water sourced from their fire truck and a nearby fire hydrant, they managed to get the fire under control at 1.05am.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 1.50am.

The damages and cause of the fire are still under investigation.