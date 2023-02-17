Grateful Lawas mum calls for donations to stop as daughter’s cancer treatment fund reaches RM22,200

MIRI (Feb 17): A family’s appeal for financial help with eight-year-old Alicia Susan Rot’s leukaemia treatment has managed to collect RM22,200 as of 10am today.

Alicia’s mother Alice Ngilo said her family members are incredibly overwhelmed and moved by the public’s generosity.

She also called for donations to stop as the amount is far beyond the RM6,000 they had hoped for.

“We did not expect it to reach RM22,200 in just one day. We are indeed very grateful and thankful to all those for their kind donations in helping to lessen our family’s financial burden,” she told The Borneo Post.

She said Alicia was discharged from Likas Hospital in Kota Kinabalu yesterday and had returned to Lawas last night with her husband.

However, she said Alicia would still have to go to the hospital every week for follow-ups.

Alice also thanked non-governmental organisation Persatuan Peduli Lawas, which helped to collect the funds and donated a rechargeable fan to Alicia.

The association also installed solar panels for electricity supply at the family’s house last week.

Alice and her husband Rot Balawan had appealed for donations as the cost to travel to Kota Kinabalu from Lawas is around RM400 return.

She sells vegetables at a market in Lawas town, while her husband is unemployed due to poor health.

Apart from Alicia, they also have three other daughters aged 10, 15, and 16.