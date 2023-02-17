Henry: Projects under GKCDA to complement existing ones in Bau

KUCHING (Feb 17): Any projects to be implemented by the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) will complement the existing development projects in Bau and Tasik Biru.

Deputy Minister of Transport (Maritime and Riverine) Dato Henry Harry Jinep said projects that had been approved before the formation of the agency would not be included in the list.

However, he said the agency has yet to identify the list of major projects as they are still identifying what sorts of projects to embark on under its development initiative.

According to Henry the agency had just identified five sectors such as Infrastructure Development, Utilities and Telecommunications, Agriculture, Non-Agriculture and Social Development to be in the list.

“Honestly, we don’t have a list of major projects yet and this is the time to produce this list because now there are six to seven years left before 2030.

“That’s why we are holding the GKCDA Mini Lab for N2 Tasik Biru, bringing together all related agencies, individuals, private sector, government departments to list all the projects they want to implement,” Henry said this when met after attending the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency mini lab here today.

While identifying major projects, the Tasik assemblyman said the agency would ensure the additional allocation of RM1 billion from the federal government to beef up border facilities would benefit the people in his constituency.

Earlier, Ik Pahon Joyik, the chief executive officer of CKCDA, in his briefing, said the role of the agency now was to identify sectors that need to be focused on for development.

He said the agency would also become the coordinator and supervisor to monitor the implementation of socio-economic development programmes.