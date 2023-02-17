Home invasion at Jalan Penrissen sees masked men tie up, rob two residents

KUCHING (Feb 17): Three masked intruders tied up and robbed two men in their double-storey home at Taman Desa Paul, Jalan Penrissen around 2am today.

When contacted, Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the suspects gained entry by cutting and removing the bars of a bedroom window grille on the lower floor of the house.

“After gaining entry into the house, the suspects proceeded to arm themselves with knives and machetes that were found in the house’s kitchen,” said Abang Zainal.

He said the suspects then proceeded upstairs where they ordered the two victims to come out of their bedrooms.

It is understood that one of the victims is a Chinese national.

Upon exiting their bedrooms, the victims were rounded up by the suspects and had their hands and feet bound with a phone charger cable.

“The suspects also demanded the victims to surrender their cash,” said Abang Zainal.

He added that the victims complied and handed over RM3,200 to the suspects.

The suspects also took a gold necklace, a sling bag, and an international passport.

The suspects then exited the house at 4.40am through the same window they entered through.

“After they left the victims managed to free themselves,” said Abang Zainal.

He added the police are on the hunt for the three suspects, who are believed to be locals.