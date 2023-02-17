Kapit Muaythai Challenge unearths many raw talents from district

KAPIT (Feb 17): The just-concluded Kapit Muaythai Challenge 2023 served as a very good platform to unearth raw fighting talents from this district.

In observing this, Sarawak Muaythai Association president Jumaat Ibrahim said the two-day event, which closed its curtains today, gathered over 70 muaythai enthusiasts from all over Sarawak.

“The age range of the participants is from as young as 10 up to 40 years old, competing in various categories.

“I’m very happy with the encouraging response. I believe in Kapit, there are many potential fighters. Moreover, looking at our sports history, there are many boxers competing in Sukma (Malaysia Games) who are from Kapit,” he told The Borneo Post here.

On muaythai, Jumaat hailed it as ‘a great martial art that could instil discipline in youths’.

“To be a great fighter, one must have very high discipline to undergo proper training and gain the sharpest of skills.

“The Sarawak Muaythai Association has the expertise, which has been proven for over 10 years where we have produced so many fighters representing Sarawak in Sukma, national championships, as well as world events.

“We did not just participate in the last two Sukma editions, but had actually brought home two gold and two bronze medals for Sarawak,” he said.

Jumaat recalled the first successful muaythai outing held here last year, where the response was ‘quite overwhelming, especially from schoolchildren’.

“So we’re back now for the 2023 Muaythai Challenge.

“Our deepest gratitude to the Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, and the Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) for being very supportive towards the association.”

In his parting remarks, Jumaat called upon all youngsters to join muaythai, in that it was a better outlet for them to express themselves, rather than becoming involved in social problems.

“If you want to be a hero, don’t fight in the street because that could land you in police lock-up.

“Don’t put your family in shame for being a troublemaker.

“Join muaythai and fight honourably in the ring. We can groom you into becoming a real fighter who has a chance of bringing pride to your family, state and country,” he advised.

Having taken place at Kapit Civic Centre, the Kapit Muaythai Challenge 2023 was a collaboration between the association, the ministry, Sarawak Sports Council and MSNS, with the Bukit Goram Unit of Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) handling the arrangements and coordination of the event.