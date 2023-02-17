Khairy sets social media ablaze after being spotted in Kuching (Video)

KUCHING (Feb 17): Former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin set social media on fire yesterday after he was spotted here in the city.

Many social media users posted photos with him at the Kuching Waterfront and Darul Hana Bridge after he was seen there having a jog.

TikTok user mohddin_26 even uploaded a video of Khairy giving him a fist-bump while walking past.

As of 2.30pm today, that 5-second video has received over 26,000 likes, 333 comments, and 541 shares.

Khairy was also spotted having Sarawak Laksa at Mom’s Laksa Satok at Jalan Haji Taha.

The Borneo Post has attempted to contact him regarding his visit.

The former Rembau MP, who was defeated in Sungai Buloh during the recent 15th general election and was later sacked by Umno, has been very busy of late with new projects.

A Malay Mail report yesterday said Khairy made his debut on Wednesday as a presenter for Hot FM’s Bekpes Hot.

His appearance garnered 5.7 million social media engagements for the radio station.

He was also recently appointed as Johor youth advisor and a member of the Johor Datul Ta’zim Football Club (JDT) board of directors.