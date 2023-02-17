KTC filling up shelves in East Malaysia

KUCHING (Feb 17): As a leading player with more than 85 years of experience in East Malaysia and Brunei, Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Bhd (KTC) boasts an extensive distribution network and coverage in most parts of East Malaysia and Brunei.

It holds exclusive distributorships for well-known brands such as Hawley and Hazel Chemical, Procter and Gamble, L’oreal, Oriental Foods, Kimberly-Clark and more. Given its scale, it enjoys significant cost and efficiency advantages over its competitors.

It also manufactures and distributes Creamos and Gardenia bakery products in East Malaysia and Indonesia, as well as provides logistic services to third parties such as The Chicken Rice Shop, Sushi King, and others.

“To support its growing stock keeping units (SKUs), it is expanding its warehouse capacity by an additional 180,000 square feet (sq ft) by the end of 2023,” commented analysts with Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research).

To note, KTC currently has 350,000 sq ft with 13 warehouses in the East Malaysia and Brunei regions)

KTC has adopted the ERP and automation system to enhance its work process and delivery efficiency, and route planning. KTC will add 200 more trucks to its fleet by Dec 2023 to keep up with the expansion in its product offerings.

KTC’s bakery business still has plenty of growth potential in its main market of Sabah.

It is capitalising on the potential by widening its coverage within Sabah; ramping up production; and increasing the restocking frequency. It is also constructing a RM4.5 million bakery plant in Sarawak which is expected to be completed by the second half of 2024.

“We project earnings growth of 13 to nine per cent in FY23 and FY24, underpinned by the economy reopening, expansion of its CPG product offerings, growing sales of bakery products and efficiency gains from scale as well as the adoption of information technology.”