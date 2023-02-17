As S’wak faces ageing population, Mayor Wee tells community to pay attention to welfare, rights of elderly

KUCHING (Feb 17): As Sarawak faces an ageing population, it has become necessary for the society to pay attention to the welfare and rights of the elderly, said Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

“MBKS is also very concerned about the facilities for the elderly under its jurisdiction.

“We will build facilities for the elderly to benefit their lives, including building more recreational parks,” he said in his speech at the Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng Chinese New Year Gathering and Thanksgiving Dinner tonight.

Wee, who was representing Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian in attending the dinner, urged people from all walks of life to follow the spirit of Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng and do their part to care for the disadvantaged groups in society.

“In Sarawak we are very fortunate that all races and religions are harmonious, unlike some areas where there are many extremists who spread racial hatred and extremist culture.

“In fact, the Sarawak government has been supporting local charities and associations so that these welfare organisations can continue to promote social welfare work and take care of groups in need in society, regardless of race and religious beliefs,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng chairman Tay Boon Sin said that since its establishment 65 years ago, the non-profit charity organisation has been very mature, stable and active in promoting social welfare, cultural and educational and charity activities to help thousands of vulnerable people.

“I am very glad to see many civic organisations, well-wishers from all walks of life, and government authorities actively responding to the various activities of our organisation.

“I am especially grateful and moved to see so many distinguished guests attending tonight’s Thanksgiving Dinner,” he said.

Tay said that upon completion of the upcoming development of their columbarium and Song Da Feng Zu Shi Ye Temple at Jalan Penrissen here, they would be able to bring more services to the people.

“Thanks to everyone who has been assisting the fundraising activities of the Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng. We are grateful for the generosity of the kind-hearted people. In the future, we will continue to devote ourselves to social welfare undertakings, assisting the people in need in the society.

“I hope that the private sector and non-governmental organisations will continue to cooperate and support, promote more charitable activities that benefit the socially disadvantaged, and work together to create a caring society,” he said.