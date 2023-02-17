Lecturers in Kota Kinabalu lose car after house broken into

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 18): Residents at Taman Cerah along Jalan Tuaran Bypass here are hoping the police could increase their patrol following an increase of home burglary in their areas.

A resident who wants to remain anonymous, claimed that burglary incidents have not only increased but also happened during the daytime when most residents are working.

“A lecturer’s home was broken into on Monday (Feb 13) when he and his wife were at work.

“The burglars ransacked the house, rummaged the cabinets and boxes before fleeing with thousands worth of items, including a Perodua Myvi car that belongs to the victims,” said the resident.

According to a source, the husband and wife, who are both lecturers of a university, left their home early in the morning.

Upon their return in the evening, they found the house gate and front door were wide open while their home had been ransacked.

It is believed that the suspects had made their way into the house through the fence before breaking the grill and door.

The source also claimed that many residents at Taman Cerah have become victims of home burglary.

A similar incident also happened to a woman who was out at work when an unknown individual tried to enter her home.

It was said that the woman received a call from her daughter, who was home alone, that someone was trying to enter their home.

In panic, the woman immediately posted the message in social media seeking help from the public.

Neighbours who read the message immediately rushed to check on her home and the daughter. The suspect managed to escape.

Residents are hoping the police would look into this matter and increase patrol operation both during the day and night.