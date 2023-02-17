Malaysia – A use case in Cybersecurity

IN the world of Cybercrime, many nations have taken the subject of Cybersecurity very seriously. Governmental administrations who take Cybersecurity subject matter at heart do not permit failure. The Malaysian authorities who oversaw Cybersecurity did not take the subject matter seriously. In fact, it has been witnessed those nations that have taken the subject matter lightly pay a heavy price that will impact nations’ Digital Economy Standards while security vulnerabilities would affect the nation’s entry into the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Considering the most harmful attack was made by stealing Malaysian National ID, there have been reports of stolen personal information from Malaysia’s national ID being sold on the dark web. The sale of personal information on the dark web is a growing concern globally, and it is essential for individuals and organizations to take steps to protect their information and be vigilant for signs of identity theft. It is also important for governments and law enforcement agencies to take a proactive approach in investigating and combating the sale of stolen personal information on the dark web.

In the case of Malaysia, the government has taken baby steps to improve the security of the national ID system, including the implementation of new security measures and the launch of public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the importance of protecting personal information. However, it is a constant battle to stay ahead of cyber criminals and protect sensitive information.

It is recommended that Malaysian Citizens take steps to protect their personal information through a process known as First-Party-Data and Data-Clean-Room, being cautious when sharing personal information online, and regularly monitoring their credit reports for signs of identity theft. Additionally, individuals should be mindful of the sources of information they access on the internet, and avoid visiting suspicious or untrusted websites, as these can often be a source of malware and other cyber threats.

Malaysia is a rapidly developing country that has made significant progress in recent years in terms of technological advancement and digital transformation. However, despite this progress, the country faces significant challenges when it comes to cybersecurity. The country’s growing reliance on technology, as well as its rapidly expanding digital infrastructure, has made it increasingly vulnerable to cyber-attacks and other forms of online threats. In this article, we will examine some of the main cybersecurity weaknesses that Malaysia is currently facing, and the steps that can be taken to address them.

Lack of Awareness

One of the biggest cybersecurity weaknesses in Malaysia is the lack of awareness about the dangers of online threats. Many individuals, as well as organizations, are unaware of the risks associated with online activities and do not take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from cyber-attacks. For instance, many users continue to use weak passwords, ignore software updates, and engage in risky online behavior, which makes them an easy target for cyber criminals.

Inadequate Cybersecurity Regulations

Another weakness that Malaysia faces in terms of cybersecurity is the lack of comprehensive regulations. Currently, there are no comprehensive regulations in place that specifically address the issue of cybersecurity. This lack of regulations leaves organizations and individuals vulnerable to cyber-attacks and makes it difficult for law enforcement agencies to act against cyber criminals.

Inadequate Cybersecurity Infrastructure

Malaysia also lacks adequate cybersecurity infrastructure, which is essential for protecting against cyber-attacks. Despite the growing need for cybersecurity, many organizations in Malaysia do not have the necessary tools, processes, and personnel to adequately defend against online threats. This lack of infrastructure makes it difficult for organizations to detect, respond to, and prevent cyber-attacks.

Poor Cybersecurity Practices

Another major weakness in Malaysia’s cybersecurity is poor cybersecurity practices. Many organizations in Malaysia do not have adequate policies and procedures in place to protect against online threats. For instance, many organizations do not regularly backup their data, fail to implement multi-factor authentication, or do not properly train their employees on cybersecurity best practices.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Malaysia faces several significant cybersecurity weaknesses that need to be addressed. The country’s growing reliance on technology and its expanding digital infrastructure have made it increasingly vulnerable to cyber-attacks. To address these weaknesses, it is essential that Malaysia takes a multi-faceted approach that includes raising awareness about online threats, implementing comprehensive cybersecurity regulations, building a robust cybersecurity infrastructure, and promoting best practices for cybersecurity. By taking these steps, Malaysia can create a more secure digital environment for its citizens and organizations.

About Authors

M. Vijjayandran is KL based CEO of VYPA Corporation a U.S company and MD of VYPA Malaysia Sdn Bhd https://vypa.video. He has been the pioneering force promoting iSocialTV, Remote Entertainment, and Remote Work utilizing First-Party-Data and Data-Clean-Rooms through the use of Intelligent Real-Time Technologies offered vide secured and private Interactive Content Delivery Network (iCDN). https://icdn.video/network/showroom .

Dr. Ahmad Moradi PhD CEO of NETSTAIRS.COM,INC https://netstairs.com have been the pioneer in Artificial Intelligent, Interactive Content Delivery Network (iCDN) under Cleanroom Compliance with Privacy & Optional Onion Layer Security with NO App, NO Download, NO Install.