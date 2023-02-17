Man in Sibu with multiple drug convictions arrested for trafficking meth

SIBU (Feb 17): A 32-year-old man with 18 previous drug convictions was arrested for trafficking 129.59 grams of drugs worth about RM13,000 yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the suspect was nabbed at a house at Jalan Ek Dee around 7.10pm.

“Upon checking, the man was found in possession of seven transparent plastic packages containing methamphetamine with a gross weight approximately at 129.59 grams worth a total of RM12,959,” he said in a statement.

Zulkipli said a urine test on the suspect was positive for drugs.

He said the suspect has been remanded for six days from today for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Section 39B provides for the death or life imprisonment and a minimum 15 strokes of the rotan upon conviction.

Section 15(1)(a), meanwhile, provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000, or up to two years in prison, or both upon conviction.