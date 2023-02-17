Miri APM rescue cat stuck on mango tree

MIRI (Feb 17): Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel rescued a cat that got stuck on a mango tree near Telekom Malaysia (TM) office at Jalan Pos here on Thursday.

According to APM Miri, a call for help was made by a 49-year-old man around 5.23pm, after which a team of four personnel headed by Sergeant Major Iswandi Sawal was sent to the location.

“Upon arrival, the personnel were briefed further by the caller and showed the tree where the cat was stuck on.

“We managed to lure the cat by climbing up the tree using a ladder and rescued the cat, and handed the cat over to the man,” said APM in a statement.

The operation ended at 5.36pm without much incident.