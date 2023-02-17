MP demands suppliers of faulty ventilators to Health Ministry facilities be punished

KUCHING (Feb 17): Serious action must be taken against the parties responsible for supplying faulty ventilators to Ministry of Health (MoH) facilities between 2020 and April last year, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

In a statement today, the Democratic Action Party (DAP) lawmaker said the Auditor-General’s report had shown 68 per cent of ventilators supplied by a company to the MoH’s facilities during the period could not be used.

“Such life-saving equipment was so vital during the Covid-19 pandemic, and such negligence not only caused wastage of public funds, but more importantly may have compromised the quality care of patients, which may have even caused loss of precious lives,” he stated.

Based on the report, Yii said Pharmaniaga Logistics had purchased 500 ventilators during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, he said the company only managed to supply 136 ventilators, out of which only 28 were usable and the remaining 108 were unsafe for use on patients.

“Which means the company only properly supplied less than 6 per cent of its order during a time of crisis, when at its peak, healthcare workers were struggling to find such life-saving equipment.

“This caused not only an estimated loss of RM13.07 million of precious funds, but more importantly, contributed directly to possible loss of lives that could have easily been avoided if the healthcare workers had the required medical equipment during that period of time,” he lamented.

According to Yii, Malaysians would never forget, especially during the peak of Covid-19, when many hospitals around the country struggled to keep Covid-19 patients alive amid shortages of staff, oxygen supply, and medication.

He recalled that wards were full, while equipment such as ventilators and oxygen canisters were insufficient.

“In the same report, it also details that the government could not claim for the losses from the 93 defective ventilators, estimated by the national audit to be RM13.07 million, ‘because there were no documents on the appointment of the procurement of ventilators between the company and MoH’.

“The reason given on why no agreement was signed with Pharmaniaga Logistics was because the procurement of ventilators was done under ’emergency procurement protocols’,” he noted.

Yii said this begs the question as to why proper documents were not prepared and signed, especially when it involved millions of ringgit of public funds.

“That is why I believe the different parties that are involved have to answer and be accountable and this matter must not be taken lightly or swept under the carpet.

“If proven there are elements of negligence, action has to be taken and the ones responsible must be held accountable as such actions would have also directly jeopardised the quality of care of patients especially during the pandemic,” he added.