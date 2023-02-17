Naroden: Sarawak Design Week draws over 10,000 visitors, sales close to RM1 mln

KUCHING (Feb 17): The inaugural Sarawak Design Week 2023 successfully drew in over 10,000 visitors, recording nearly RM1 million in sales throughout the four-day event, said Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais.

The Sarawak Design Centre (Saradec) chairman said the event, held from Feb 13-16, had been a resounding success, with a record number of attendees beyond what they had anticipated.

“Over the course of the four-day event, we welcomed some 10,000 visitors including industry professionals and design enthusiasts as well as the general public, who came to experience the very best in design presented here at the expo,” he said at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here yesterday.

His text of speech was read out by Saradec chief executive officer Dayang Nena Abang Bruce during a press conference.

Naroden said they had yet to receive the final figure of sales for the expo, but as of the conference, the numbers were close to RM1 million.

“We must say this is a good start for this event that is being held for the very first time in a format that is unlike a lot of the others before it.

“This is a testament to the strength of the design industry and the creative individuals who work hard to bring their designs to life,” he said.

He added that the expo plays a crucial role in promoting and celebrating the best of designs and they were happy that the community had responded positively to such an effort.

Responding to a question, Dayang Nena said the expo will definitely be brought back next year.

She said some feedback they had received thus far included the request for the expo time to be extended and that the expo ought to be held during the weekend.

For next year, she said they would also want to have a competition or two as well as some related activities and craft events to be held at the Kuching Waterfront here.

“We want to spread out our activities and through competition, we can get our designers recognised internationally,” she added.

From furniture, culture and fashion to small businesses, the expo showcases the breadth and depth of the design industry.

One of the highlights of the Sarawak Design Week was the SayD’Signers Pavilion, which showcased stunning furniture designed by students of Saradec undergoing their Year 2 training at Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB) Indonesia.

Naroden pointed out that the speakers sessions were a great platform to educate the public about the potentials of the design industry and the challenges presented especially in Sarawak.

BorneoTalk’s Design Cube @ Art Wall was also one of the biggest crowd-pullers at the expo, attracting streams of visitors over the four days.

Sarawak Design Week is set to become an important fixture on Kuching’s calendar of events, and the success of this year’s event is testament to Saradec’s commitment to drive the growth of Sarawak’s furniture industry and transform the state into a vibrant design hub.

It is a collaboration between Saradec and ITB Indonesia, endorsed by the Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment Sarawak and supported by Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation.