Pesta Kaul Mukah set to make grand comeback

KUCHING (Feb 17): Pesta Kaul Mukah is set to return on a grand scale on March 11 to April 30 after three years of Covid-19 restrictions.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to officially launch the festival on April 29.

Organising committee chairman and Balingian assemblyman Abdul Yakub Arbi announced details on the festival during a press conference at the Mukah State Administrative Centre recently.

Abdul Yakub is also Federation of Melanau Associations Sarawak vice chairman and Persatuan Melanau Mukah president.

Joint chairman, Tellian assemblyman Royston Valentine, called on the Melanau community to return to Mukah for the auspicious event and welcomed all Sarawakians to join in the celebration.

The festival will begin with the ‘Serahang Kakan’ ceremony on March 11 to appease the spirits of the ocean, land, and jungle, and to give thanks by offering food and prayers for the new year’s blessings.

This will be followed by a host of activities at Kala Dana Beach from April 26-30.

This year’s festival will conceptualise a series of immersive cultural activities to attract visitors from Mukah Division and beyond, as well as promote cultural tourism, said the organisers.

Listed in Sarawak’s calendar of annual tourism events, the festival will also feature ‘Keman Kaul’ and Ramah-Tamah Aidilfitri on April 30.