Private company carries out temporary repairs on Sg Akah bridge

MIRI (Feb 17): A private company operating near Long Luteng, in Baram has carried out temporary repairs on the damaged Sungai Akah bridge, said Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

When contacted today, Dennis said he was informed about the bridge’s condition by Long Tebangan’s headman.

“Upon receiving the complaint from KK (village chief) Long Tebangan Jok Emang, I immediately contacted the company who is operating near the area.

“They agreed and had carried out repairs on one side of the bridge as a temporary measure so as to enable the villagers there to cross the river to go to Long Lama and beyond,” he said when commenting on a photo showing the condition of the bridge, which was posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to Dennis, the company is still waiting for approval to cut down trees for planks to repair the bridge.

“The delay in the repairs is because we have to apply for a permit from the Forest Department before we can cut down any trees.

“This is the problem, we have to follow the law,” he said.

Dennis also thanked the company for willingly carrying out the temporary repairs immediately upon request.