Sarawak Fama Fest 2023 to be held in Miri next week

KUCHING (Feb 17): The Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority (Fama) will be holding Sarawak Fama Fest (SAFF) 2023 at Bintang Megamall in Miri from Feb 23 to 26 from 10am to 10pm.

Fama Sarawak deputy director for operations Ramli Mat Sani said the event will include around 40 agriculture-based entrepreneurs and direct-to-consumer agricultural producers.

“Reasonably priced agricultural produce and products will be sold at the event as an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to promote their products in Miri and the surrounding area.

“The event will be officiated on Feb 23 by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Chan Foong Hin at 2.30pm,” he said at a press conference held at Fama Sarawak office here yesterday.

Ramli said Fama Sarawak is targeting more than 20,000 visitors with total sales estimated around RM400,000 to RM500,000.

The festival will also feature imported products as Fama Sarawak had invited import agents from Thailand, Hong Kong and Brunei.

“In addition to agricultural products, we have also established a collaborative effort with egg producers in Sarawak; ten egg producers will be joining the event, selling grade A, B and C eggs with omega eggs available at a special price.

“This is done to assist our local entrepreneurs and producers while providing the best means for consumers to get food supplies,” he added.

Various activities to be held during the event includes a singing competition, performances by local artists, lucky draws, and an agriculture-bazaar (agro-bazaar) that involves 20 to 30 Miri entrepreneurs.

Also present at the press conference were Fama Sarawak deputy director for development Siti Rafiza Nawawi, and head of development division Abdul Aziz Abdullah.