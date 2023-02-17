Sarawak to host national junior boxing championship next month

KUCHING (Feb 17): The Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association (Saba) will kick off its annual calendar of activities by organising the National Youth Boxing Championship 2023.

According to Saba president Dato Rahman Lariwoo, the tournament will be taking place at the Kuching Waterfront from March 6 to 11.

It is open to boxers aged 18 and below from all states and federal territories in Malaysia, as well as those from the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM).

“The boxers from the ATM have confirmed their participation.

“God-willing, our dream of bringing this tournament to Sarawak is finally coming true after all our continuous efforts.

“This tournament is very important for us, in that we aim to unearth boxers who have the potential to be included in Sarawak’s backup squad, set for bigger tournaments like Sukma (Malaysia Games).

“Saba will use this tournament to select the state boxers up for the Sukma 2024 squad list,” he said in a statement.

Rahman also hailed the national youth boxing championship as ‘an important platform’ to test the young Sarawak boxers who were ‘products of Saba’s development programme’.

“We need such a competitive event to be the basis for gauging their abilities.

“At the same time, this national championship would also open up opportunities to boost Sarawak’s tourism sector, with the arrival of many visitors from the peninsula,” he said.

In this regard, Rahman expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) and Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) for supporting Saba in organising this tournament.

“The support from the state government and other parties towards our boxing development programme is very important in helping Saba turn Sarawak into a boxing powerhouse in the country,” he added.