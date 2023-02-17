Senator: Learning process should be ongoing

TATAU (Feb 17): Parents are their children’s first teachers at home and the learning process should be ongoing and continuous as the children enrol at schools said Senator Rita Sarimah Patrick Insol.

She said parents must monitor their children’s educational progress and performance closely.

She added apart from academic excellence, parents should emphasise their children’s moral values and mental toughness.

“It is very important for them to excel academically with good moral values,” she said at ‘Majlis Permuafakatan Ibu Bapa & Guru’ and the launching of the school magazine ‘Ensera Kitai’ at SK Kelawit here yesterday.

Rita said parents need to work hand in hand with the school to ensure that the children are learning effectively.

“The school and parents need to work together to ensure that the element of student development as per the School Transformation Programme 2025 (TS25) can be realised,” she added.

At the same time, she reminded parents to get in touch with the teacher-in-charge to discuss their children’s progress, and how it can be improved further.

Psychologically, she said compliments and rewards do motivate children to do better academically.

She also called on the school to identify pupils with learning difficulties and to pay extra attention to them, especially during the early stages of learning in primary school and preschool so that it helps to set them up better as they move on to Primary 2 onwards.

During the event, Rita announced a RM15,000 grant to SK Kelawit Parent-Teacher Association for school activities this year.