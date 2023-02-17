Seven-foot croc caught in Baram fishing net

MIRI (Feb 17): A crocodile measuring seven feet long and weighing about 40kg was handed over to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) after it was caught in a fishing net at Baram River yesterday morning.

Acting Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief here, Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee, said a three-member team from the Marudi station was deployed to Rumah Jipun, Sungai Marudi after receiving a call from a villager 10.10am.

“Upon arrival, the villager told the team that a crocodile was caught in his net shen he set upstream of Baram River.

“The crocodile has been taken to his house with its limbs secured with ropes and head covered with cloth,” he said in a statement.

Firefighter then brought the reptile to the station before handing it over to SFC office for further action.

The operation ended at 11.53pm.