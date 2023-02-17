Shafie should blame himself for loss of assemblymen – Gagasan Rakyat

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 17): Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie’s claim that his assemblymen left the party because they were bought by the current government is not only a slanderous story but also cheap politics that tries to paint a negative image of the Sabah government under the leadership of Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor as Chief Minister.

Gagasan Rakyat information chief Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan, in a statement on Friday said Shafie should blame himself as well as the party he leads following the incident where several of his assemblymen left the party.

“Those who left the party acted that way because to them Warisan is no longer suitable as a platform for championing the rights and defending the people.

“Main leaders of the party are more fond of creating polemics causing political instability and interfere with the government’s agenda to develop the state.

“Shafie’s speech in Parliament accusing his representatives of leaving the party because they were bought by GRS has confirmed his own attitude as a leader who only likes polemics and causes political instability in Sabah,” he said.

Nizam added if Shafie has evidence that his assemblymen were bought as he claimed, then he should report to the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) instead of just making rhetorical claims because of his own weakness and then blaming others.

“Shafie should be self-reflective that his leadership was not only rejected by the assemblymen from his own party, but the results of the GE15 last November found that the party had been increasingly rejected by the people when it failed to defend the five parliamentary constituencies it held during the GE14, including the severe defeat of the deputy president and party information chief,” he added.

Last week, Kunak assemblywoman Norazlinah Arif, Ben Chong (Tanjong Kapor) and Mohamad Mohamarin (Banggi) left Warisan to support GRS as independent representatives.

Norazlinah said she left Warisan willingly and to put an end to the unhealthy political polemics in the state so that all assemblymen were given the opportunity to carry out their duties and provide the best service in their respective areas.

She said she was ready to be investigated by the MACC to clear her name.