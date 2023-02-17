Sibu food delivery rider in hospital for serious head, facial injuries following crash with car

SIBU (Feb 17): A food delivery rider is currently being treated in Sibu Hospital for serious head and facial injuries, which he sustained in a collision with a car.

In a statement, Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the 33-year-old was involved in the collision at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman around 3pm yesterday.

He said the mishap occurred when the car, driven by a 58-year-old man, was making a U-turn at the stretch in front of Star Megamall.

The food delivery rider was heading straight towards town from the opposite direction when the crash occurred.

Zulkipli said the case is being investigated under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1957.