Sibu Marine police seize diesel worth RM152,000

SIBU (Feb 17): Sarawak Marine Police Region 5 have seized 10,000 litres of diesel worth about RM152,000 from a warehouse at Jalan Ding Lik Kwong here.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said a 34-year-old suspect was also picked up during the operation around 12 noon yesterday.

“Initial inspection of the warehouse discovered 10,000 litres of diesel stored in three iron tanks and one lorry tank, and also oil pumps and nozzle hoses,” he said in a statement.

He said the suspect failed to provide any legal document showing permission to own, carry, or store the controlled item.

“The suspect and the seized items were handed over to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) for further action,” Zulkipli added.

He said the case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.