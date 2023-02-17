Sudden downpour causes flash floods along Miri roads

MIRI (Feb 17): A sudden downpour this afternoon has resulted in roads here being hit by flash floods.

Among the areas affected were Jalan Miri-Pujut (in front of Bintang Megamall) until the Jalan Miri-Bintulu Road.

This resulted in traffic congestion in the area.

The heavy rain from around 1pm caused concern among motorists, as the rising water level threatened to cause damage to their vehicles.

Road user Alice Lee, who drove past the Jalan Padang roundabout, said she was shocked by the flash flood as it had only rained for a couple of hours.

“I was on my way back home, and the traffic was very slow. I think everyone shared the same concern as mine, that the water level is quite high.

“I hope the water will recede as soon as possible,” she told The Borneo Post.

Lee suggested the local authorities take action to improve the drainage system and prevent flash floods from occurring so frequently.

Fellow motorist Cecilia Sman said the flash flooding she experienced in front of the Miri Fire Station was by far the worst she had seen.

Although she drives a multipurpose vehicle (MPV), she was still worried that the high water level would affect it.

The city centre area, including the Miri Fire Station, Jalan Miri-Bintulu, and Jalan Padang are known to be flash flood prone areas.