Suhakam welcomes decision allowing children at Immigration depots to be placed with NGOs

KUCHING (Feb 17): The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has welcomed Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail’s announcement that children in Immigration depots will soon be placed under the care of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) specialising in child welfare.

The decision is in line with Suhakam’s recommendation that the government implement Alternatives to Detention (ATD) for children in Immigration depots.

“Suhakam hopes that with the positive announcement, the enforcement authorities will ensure that children will never be placed at the Immigration depots anymore,” the commission said in a statement.

As a party to the Convention on the Rights of the Child, Malaysia is obliged to ensure that the detention of a child shall be used as a measure of last resort, in particular when they were detained together with their parents or guardians due to immigration offences, said Suhakam.

The commission said it has consistently raised concerns about the detention of children in Immigration facilities, where the authorities must ensure the welfare and best interests of the children are looked into.

It is also important that these children are not subject to further trauma or harm during the process of being transferred, stressed Suhakam.

The commission said it will continue to monitor the implementation of ATD and advocate for the rights and well-being of all children in Malaysia.

Suhakam added the government would hopefully be consistent in upholding children’s well-being regardless of their immigration status.