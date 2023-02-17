Tellian rep urges Health Ministry to review community clinic opening hours

MUKAH (Feb 17): Tellian assemblyman Royston Valentine has urged the Ministry of Health Malaysia (KKM) to review the opening hours of the community clinic in Pasar Lama, here.

This is following public complaints that the operating hours are no longer convenient especially for those who must travel from the rural areas.

“Before the pandemic, the opening hours was from 9am to 9pm; 12 hours in total and the clinic received up to five figures of patients a year, but after the change in opening hours, the number has dropped to only four figures,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He recently went to the clinic to follow up on the complaints received from those who are reliant on clinic’s services.

According to him, the patients coming in from the rural areas who arrive early have had to wait for a long time before receiving treatment as the clinic only opens at 11am.

Sometimes they (patients from rural areas) have to reconsider going to the clinic as there simply isn’t enough time to wait in line, and then rush to catch a ride back home on a rental van due to limited transportation options, he said.

“For this reason, many of those who only require basic health services such as monitoring of blood pressure and blood sugar, fever, colds and so on go to Mukah Hospital instead of getting it at the said clinic.

“This causes congestion at Mukah Hospital,” he added.

The Klinik 1Malaysia that has been operational since Oct 25, 2012, is currently open from 11am to 8pm.