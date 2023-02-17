Unifor expands coverage to traditional graves

SIBU (Feb 17): The Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) has expanded its role to cover maintenance of traditional graves in rural areas.

Minister of Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said this is in view that most of these traditional graves are in an unkept and frightening state, especially the traditional graves of the Iban community.

“Unifor, under the care of the Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, has agreed to extend assistance to the followers of traditional religions including their cemeteries so that they look neater and more pleasing.

“Even though we now have sophisticated cemeteries such as the Nirvana Memorial Park and so on, traditional cemeteries must be restored,” he said at a press conference after presenting Unifor cheques to seven missionary schools in the Sibu, Meradong and Sarikei areas at the Sibu Divisional Agriculture Office today.

Also present were Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom, Sarawak Agriculture Department director Dominic Chunggat and Sibu Division deputy Resident Christopher Ranggau Unting.

A total of RM826,770 was presented to the seven schools based on their requests.

In addition to helping Christians, Dr Rundi said Unifor also helps followers of other religions.

“This includes repair of cemeteries and other appropriate assistance.

“All these can be requested by the representatives of their areas and we also help based on their requests,” said the Kemena assemblyman.

He also informed that Unifor had been divided into several committees according to zones such as Sibu, Kapit, Kuching, Miri and so on for the purpose of expanding Unifor’s coverage of assistance.

Dr Rundi, who was assigned to take care of the central zone, also said that he had received various requests from churches and other houses of worship.

“We will help as long as we can so that Unifor’s assistance can cover all levels of our society.

“The government of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will help everyone by giving opportunities to small churches to submit applications from Unifor,” he added.

Speaking about aid to missionary schools, he said Unifor also provides assistance to these schools that are in need of rehabilitation, maintenance, provision of ICT tools and related equipment to provide comfort to students, especially in rural areas.

“All this is also based on the request of the school, we will help,” he added.