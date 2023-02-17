KK university student scammed of RM50,000 by online lover

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 17): A university student here lost RM50,000 in a love scam recently.

The 19-year-old woman had befriended a man through Telegram application on February 5.

According to sources, the victim and the suspect initially interacted through Telegram before switching to WhatsApp until they became close friends.

The suspect then asked the victim for financial help to buy online game software.

Believing the suspect, the victim made several cash transfers into five different bank accounts.

The victim only realised she had been cheated when the suspect did not pay her back but instead continued to ask for more money. She then lodged a police report.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud.

Mohd Zaidi reminded the public to be careful and not to easily believe in strangers or unknown individuals as such incidents have been widely published by the Royal Malaysian Police and other parties as well as being reported many times in the media.

“Don’t easily believe in someone you have never met through social media because they are most likely to be scammers,” he said.