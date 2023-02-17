Upgrading of school facility awaits MoE’s approval, says Daro rep

MUKAH (Feb 17): The state government has approved Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Hijrah Badong, Daro’s application for a school hall but is still awaiting construction project approval from the Ministry of Education.

Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad said this facilities upgrading project that costs around RM450,000 will benefit the local community, school management, and the pupils in particular.

“We are only waiting for approval to build the intended hall from the Ministry of Education,” he said at the Appreciation cum Graduation Ceremony for the Year 6 pupils of SK Hijrah Badong, Daro recently.

On a separate note, Safiee also called on parents to play an active role in their child’s education.

“Parents should be concerned about their child, especially at these most critical stages of development and learning. Parental concern and guidance are necessary so that they (the children) will not get involved in any unhealthy habits,” he said.

He also announced minor rural project (MRP) grants of RM 8,000 to the Parent-Teacher Association of SK Hijrah Badong and also RM 5,000 to the Special Education Programme for Integration (PPKI).

Also present were Daro District Education Officer deputy Junaidi Mohamed and headmaster Moryana Mohiddin.