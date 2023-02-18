160 educators in Sibu participate in early childhood education workshop

SIBU (Feb 18): Some 160 educators participated in an early childhood education workshop titled ‘Promoting Early Brain Development’ at the Sibu Agape Centre here today.

The event was organised by the Sibu Sarikei Kapit Divisions Kindergarten Association and Community-Based Rehabilitation Centres and was aimed at providing them with tools and understanding on the importance of early childhood education among children.

Event coordinator and speaker Professor Dr Toh Teck Hock said various therapists comprising speech therapists, occupational therapists, psychologists and physiotherapists from the Sibu Hospital were invited to conduct the sessions.

“Some of the sessions are only refreshers, while some are new. However, we want the educators to understand that it is not just about academic learning – as in recognising or writing ABCs.

“Children need a variety of social and emotional exposure – how to get along with people, how to express their views, how to be independent as well as developing good habits such as reading and behaving,” he told reporters when met at the workshop.

Dr Toh, who is also Association for Children with Special Needs Sibu (ACSNS), said such exposure will prepare a child for primary school learning.

“Based on scientific evidence, setting the foundation for children to learn is very important. A child’s development is not just physical – most importantly is brain (development). This requires opportunities for the child to explore and develop.”

Dr Toh also expressed his hopes that the educators could learn something from the workshop and understand their crucial role in a child’s future.

“I hope they can pick up skills from the therapists and experts and learn how to provide an environment for children to achieve their potential,” he said.

He added the workshop provided a networking opportunity so educators know help is available when needed.

During the workshop, ACSNS also introduced the books they published to educators as a tool to promote the growth of children.