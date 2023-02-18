Abd Karim salutes Kuching City FC’s venture into Super League

KUCHING (Feb 18): Kuching City Football Club (KCFC) are assured of support from the Sarawak Government through the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development (Mysed).

Its minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah gave this assurance at the ceremony to launch the club’s new team jerseys and introduction of players and officials at the Kuching Waterfront on Friday evening.

“As the Sarawak Stadium Complex comes under my ministry’s purview, we will provide the facilities (stadium) for the home matches and we are ready to help in other ways that we can,” he said while looking forward to the State Stadium filled up with fans raring and fighting to support the team during home matches.

“In its eight-year journey, KCFC has from a very humble beginnings playing in the Sukan Rakyat (People’s Football League) turned into one of the elite teams in the Malaysian Super League today.

“Sarawak, through KCFC, continues to be competitive in the current national football scene represented by a main line-up of high ability, calibre and sustainable team spirit,” he added.

The minister hailed the club for finishing third in the Premier League while reaching the last eight in the Malaysia Cup and FA Cup last year.

The Asajaya assemblyman said Sarawak should be very proud of the achievements of KCFC as it now competes with the best in the country in the Super League.

“Sarawak has the footballing talent, acumen and capability to be up there with the rest and we must continue our support to our own footballers and football clubs.

“We are witnessing what could be the start of another golden generation in football where Sarawak can be among the footballing elites and it starts here at home with KCFC,” he added.

Abdul Karim then turned to the fans who turned up on Friday to support the team.

“I would also like to call for this support to continue to the stadium as a pillar to fuel this team’s spirit to continue performing as well as possible,” he said.

Also present at the ceremony were Satok assemblyman Ibrahim Baki, Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman who is also KCFC chairman, Football Association of Sarawak president Abang Zulkarnain Abang Abdul Rahman, LEA Group managing director Raymond Sim, KCFC CEO Aswandi Ali Hassan and special guest Mark Schwarzer, former Middlesborough and Chelsea goalkeeper.