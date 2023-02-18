ACCCIS receives briefing on private sector opportunities under PCDS 2030

KUCHING (Feb 18): The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sarawak (ACCCIS) has been briefed about the opportunities for private sectors under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

A delegation led by the chambers’ president Dato Tan Jit Kee also learned the outcomes of the outstanding applications for subsidies for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and micro enterprises under Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) 7.0 and BKSS 7.0 Plus.

The delegation was enlightened on these issues during a courtesy call on the state Economic Planning Unit (EPU) director Lester Mathew on Friday, according to a statement.

They also discussed engaging the private sector in public sector committees.

ACCCIS pointed out that the delegation also had the opportunity to learn about sharing of data and information from government departments and statutory agencies, waste management systems and recycling of tyres and oil palm as well as labour shortages.

Among the EPU senior officers present were Lo Sheau Sia and Mildred Voon Hian Ya.

The ACCCIS delegation comprised secretary-general Dato Jonathan Chai Voon Tok and Digital Economy Committee chairman Rodger Chan Siong Boh.

Other delegates included Kuching Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCGCCI) vice president Dennis Chin Ching Chung, Industry Committee chairman Richard Tan Yoke Seng, Young Entrepreneurs Committee chairman Chai Min Liong and deputy chairman Tan Chen Sin.