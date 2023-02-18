Accelerate implementation of open broadband network to realise Sg Asap Digital Village, says Murum rep

KUCHING (Feb 18): The implementation of an open broadband network in Sungai Asap, similar to Sebauh’s model, needs to be accelerated to realise the Sungai Asap Digital Village initiative, said Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon.

He said while there is an internet network connection through optical fibre in the Belaga area, it does not enter the Sungai Asap area.

“The landline connection to Sungai Asap is very important as an effort to transform this area as a digital village.

“Banks cannot operate in Sungai Asap if there is no fixed internet line because banks need big data to deal with their customers and we cannot depend forever on mobile banking services,” he said.

Kennedy also explained the initiative will benefit 20,000 villagers consisting of 15 longhouses, two primary schools and a secondary school, clinics and government offices.

He said this after being briefed on the telecommunications network in Belaga District by Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Sarawak branch director (Development) Scott Kueh and Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) senior planning executive Amir Firdaus Awangku Ismail at the Belaga district office last Thursday.

Also present were Belaga Assemblyman Datuk Liwan Lagang, Kapit Division Resident Galong Luang, Belaga District Officer Bidah L. Lujah together with Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) Central Region Engineer Helestine Lium Rolland Duat and SMA Technologist James Bungan.

For the record, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has agreed to the proposed implementation of the high-speed open broadband network project in Sungai Asap.

In fact, Abang Johari also suggested that the digitisation pilot project implemented by the Sarawak government in Sebauh be done in Belaga and Sungai Asap.

Meanwhile, Liwan who is also the Deputy Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications said that the Sarawak government hopes that every corner of Sarawak will be equipped with telecommunications network.

“We don’t want any students to miss online public exams or youths who miss interview calls because of Internet problems as that would be very sad.

“I also hope that the parties who build these telecommunication facilities will go and find out the situation on the ground for themselves as well as to develop cooperation with the resident office, district office or service centre for the provision of more accurate data,” he said.