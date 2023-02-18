Anwar Cabinet agrees to enable automatic citizenship for children born overseas to Malaysian mums

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 18): The Cabinet has agreed to amend the Federal Constitution to enable children born abroad to Malaysian mothers gain automatic Malaysian citizenship.

The announcement was made in a joint statement early this morning by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Law and Institutional Reform Minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said who added that the amendment is expected to be tabled in the current Dewan Rakyat sitting.

They said the Cabinet had agreed yesterday in its meeting to the proposal to amend the Federal Constitution, in particular Section 1(1)(d) and Section 1(1)(e) of Part I in the Second Schedule, and Section 1(b) and Section 1(c) in Part II of the same schedule.

The proposed amendments seek to address the long-standing citizenship dilemma of children born overseas to Malaysian mothers and non-Malaysian fathers, enabling them to become Malaysian citizens by operation of law, meaning automatically without having to apply to be one personally as is the current situation.

“The proposed amendment to the Federal Constitution on this matter is to replace the word ‘whose father’ in Part I and Part II of the Second Schedule with the words ‘at least one of the parents’ to enable Malaysian mothers to receive their just rights according to the Federal Constitution

“The Federal Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2023 will next be expected to be tabled in this Parliament meeting after fulfilling legal requirements,” the two ministers said.

They said other amendments to citizenship laws, especially Part III of the Federal Constitution would undergo a more detailed study by a committee formed under the Home Ministry and it would be presented to the Cabinet after the amendment proposal is finalised by taking into account engagement with all stakeholders.

They said this is in line with the unity government’s commitment to recognise equality for women and men to remove discrimination against women in Malaysia, overcome weaknesses that arise in citizenship provisions, and to solve the high backlog of cases for affected Malaysian women who have to apply for their children’s citizenship through registration in a process that takes too long and was unreasonable, and to give a clear definition and avoid providing a definition different from the court’s.

“The effect of today’s decision is that children born overseas before or after Malaysia Day where at least one of their parents are Malaysians have the right to be citizens by operation of law according to Article 14(1) of the Federal Constitution,” they said.

The move is seen as the government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to to update Malaysia’s laws on gender equality and children’s rights. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME