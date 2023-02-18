Consortium for buyers of Pacific City development

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 18): Sabah Association of Tour and Travel Agents (SATTA) chairman Datuk Seri Winston Liaw wants to form a consortium for buyers of the Pacific City development.

The consortium will serve as a platform for communication between the buyers and developer, said Liaw.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Liaw said he is speaking in his capacity as SATTA chairman because the Pacific City has potential to be a tourist attraction for the city.

“The development will consist of a mall, hotels and condominiums and can attract tourists but the project is now delayed and we, the owners, are left in the dark as to what is happening,” he said.

“This is why I am offering my service to form the consortium so that we can be in communication with the developer, the government, City Hall and all those related to the project,” said Liaw who has purchased a unit of condominium there.

According to him, he intends to appoint a lawyer to look into the issue affecting the progress of the mixed development which was touted to be the biggest in the state capital.

Liaw and fellow buyers Desmond Tan and Wee Yen Tang also urged the developer not to reject the ‘white knight’ offer that was said to be interested in assisting in the matter.

They further urged City Hall to issue the OC for the condominium building because according to the developer without the OC, they cannot renovate all the units which have been sold as fully furnished.

“I want to help the buyers like what we did for the Ming Garden owners where we managed to resolve the three-year problem they faced. So I hope the owners of Pacific City can take up my offer to form the consortium.

“Those interested can WhatsApp me at 010844888 for further information,” said Liaw.