DAP man takes MPP to task on Kota Sentosa’s faulty street lights

KUCHING (Feb 18): Some streetlights around the vicinity of Jalan Liu Shan Bang in Mile 7, Kota Sentosa here are out of order and inconveniencing road users, said Michael Kong.

The special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen said it falls on local authorities to be proactive in ensuring that all public infrastructure is always in proper working order.

“For weeks, the streetlights at Mile 7 around the vicinity of Jalan Liu Shan Bang have been out of order. This has created an unsafe condition for those who ply these roads,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Kong claimed that some residents had complained about the poor lighting posing dangerous driving conditions for road users and added that it also gives rise to many dark spots around the Mile 7 vicinity which are then frequented by stray dogs and/or drug addicts.

“With many of the residents here being elderly individuals who walk to the Mile 7 Market early in the morning, they will now have to find alternate routes to avoid these dangerous dark spots,” he said.

Kong said what they are facing could have been easily avoided if local authorities have more sense of responsibility in carrying out their duties and responsibilities.

According to him, this is not the first time that the streetlights are not working and hoped the issue would not repeat on a regular basis.

“I therefore urge the Padawan Municipal Council to take immediate action to look into the matter for the safety of the residents,” he said.