Dapsy Sarawak to bring online scams to MoF’s attention

MIRI (Feb 18): DAP Youth (Dapsy) will meet Deputy Finance Minister Steven Sim next week to highlight issues on online scams and find solutions to the problems.

Its chief Peter Hee said Dapsy Sarawak is on a mission to bring issues affecting Sarawakians to the attention of the federal government and lawmakers during the delegation’s visit this Feb 19 to Feb 24.

“I hope effective fraud investigation will be carried out and that the parties involved will be charged in court so that the interests of the victim can be upheld,” said Hee in a statement yesterday.

He disclosed that some fraud victims, including many victims in Miri had sought his help and brought documents to DAP Miri Headquarters to pursue their rights through civil process and bring the wrongdoer to justice.

“We will review the documents and bring them to the Ministry of Finance in Putrajaya next week to hand it over to the Deputy Finance Minister.

“I hope the Ministry will take the matter seriously, launch immediate investigations and claim back the losses for the victims as soon as possible,” said Hee, referring to an online payment app scam that had ceased operation last year.

He disclosed that many consumers and traders claimed to have fallen victims of this scam which started four years ago, offering e-rewards, subsidy coupons and discounts.

“At least 500,000 people across the country were reported to have lost a total of over RM10 billion over the online fraud,” he said, while urging the public to be more vigilant and avoid falling victim to online scams.

Those who have doubts on any service or online transactions, can contact Hee at 016-8520666 or Miri DAP Action Unit at 014-3924484, or to http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/ for more information.

