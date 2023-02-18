DBKU Ramadan Bazaar applications for lots open now to Feb 21

KUCHING (Feb 18): Applications for 168 stall lots for the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) Ramadan Bazaar are open from now to Feb 21.

According to Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication II (Utility) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, the lots will be located in Satok, Semarak and Sukma Ria.

“There are 94 lots in Satok, 24 in Semarak and 50 in Sukma Ria that will be sold from RM300 to RM500 per lot.

“Applications can be made through the Google Forms link on the DBKU website and all applicants are reminded to submit a valid phone number and email so they can be easily contacted,” he said at a press conference after officiating the Taman Kuching Family Park here today.

He added that the use of Styrofoam or polystyrene containers for food packaging is not allowed at the bazaars and successful vendors are required to adhere to good food handling ethics in line with the requirements under the Food Act 1983 and Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

“Food sampling will be carried out at all Ramadan Bazaar sites to ensure that the food sold is clean and safe for public consumption.

“In addition, water and electricity connection at the sites will not be permitted,” he said, adding that visitors are advised to not park carelessly to avoid traffic congestion.

For more information, the public are advised to contact the DBKU Licensing Division at 082-512955.