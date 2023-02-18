DCCI workshop highlights key components of homestay business to local operators

KUCHING (Feb 18): A recent workshop organised by the Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) highlighted the homestay concept, its key components, the government policies relevant to this segment as well as the skills, characteristics and attributes of a successful operator.

Involving 32 participants from Serian, Bau, Engkilili, Lundu and Kuching, the three-day programme covered topics such as homestay management and operations, promotion and marketing, packages, effective communications in key areas such as greetings, hosting and sales, as well as tourism awareness.

It was the fifth such workshop conducted by the DCCI, and had Dr Florince Christy, an Asean Master Tourism trainer and principal consultant, coming in as the facilitator.

In his remarks, DCCI deputy president Kilat Beriak said the workshop was well received by those involved in the homestay business as well as those planning to venture into this sector.

“We, at the DCCI, are happy to see that the participants who are active entrepreneurs have found the workshop to be meaningful and relevant to their business activities.

“We wish them all the best in their endeavours,” he said in a press release issued by DCCI here.

Majority of the workshop participants have been actively involved in businesses such as handicrafts, beadworks, weaving, ‘tuak’ (traditional rice wine) making, transportation and travel agencies, spa as well as homestay and ‘kampong’ (village) stay operations.

Among them are Meek Mape, Eurem Nueim, and Kelvin who jointly operate Manau Eco Adventure Park Singai, which has been active since last year.

Another participant is local spa operator Cynthia Bangan, who runs her business at Jalan Tabuan here. She is seriously pursuing the prospect of incorporating her spa into becoming a part of a new homestay operation in the coming year.

Another participant, who wants to be identified only as Jenifer, operates Besari Kampong Stay in Lundu and right now, she is actively hosting guests mainly from overseas.

According to her, her operation is in the process of registration and licensing.

Jane Jangan, an Iban from Engkilili, is actively pursuing her family’s interest in developing a homestay in her home sub-district.

DCCI executive secretary Terence Temenggong Jayang and its capacity-building executive Eleanor Edward were also involved in running the workshop.