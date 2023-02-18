Dr Annuar: M’sia’s education system not on par with S’pore, Japan due to constant changes in policies

BINTULU (Feb 18): Malaysia’s education system needs to be more stable without having constant changes in policies with each new minister at the federal level.

Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapa’ee said this at the ‘Program Solat Hajat Perdana Pelajar Islam SPM dan STPM 2022/2023’ held in conjunction with the Israk Mikraj celebration today.

Dr Annuar remarked that these constant changes in policies would only confuse teachers and parents.

“When talking about education, I am more emotional and sensitive. I do not agree with the Minister of Education Fadhlina Sidek’s statement in saying that our education curriculum is on par with Singapore and Japan,” he said.

Fadhlina, who is Member of Parliament for Nibong Tebal, has recently insisted that the school curriculum in Malaysia is comparable to the curriculum in other countries and that the Ministry of Education (MoE) has carried out a study of the school curriculum in this country with other countries such as Singapore, Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom and Finland.

Fadhlina said this in the Parliament on Feb 16 when answering a question from Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Sri Gading) who wanted the government to explain about the measures that had been taken regarding the incompatibility of the level one curriculum with the age of pupils

“Perhaps the minister has other reasons to support her statement,” said Dr Annuar, who personally did not agree if Malaysia’s education curriculum is now said to be on par with Singapore and Japan.

Although our education system is the responsibility of the federal government under the Malaysian Constitution, he said the Sarawak government cares by creating a special ministry to improve education in the state.

He said efforts can be seen with the establishment of three private universities namely Swinburne University of Technology in Kuching, Sarawak University of Technology (UTS) in Sibu and Curtin University in Miri which are hoped to benefit the children of Sarawak.

“I have requested Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for the Sarawak government to fund half of the private university fees for Sarawak’s children and he has agreed,” he said, while adding that this initiative is to ensure more opportunities for students to continue their tertiary education.

The university subsidised fee, he added, would be almost the same as the fees of public universities such as Universiti Malaysia Sarawak, Universiti Putra Malaysia and other public universities in the state.

A total of 640 students from six secondary schools and a tahfiz institute participated in the Israk Mikraj celebration 2023/2024 organised by Persatuan Anaq Vaie Bintulu (PAVB) at Masjid Assyakirin here which was also attended by Jepak assemblyman and Bintulu Islamic Welfare Trust Board (LAKIB) chairman Datuk Talib Zulpilip.

Also in attendance were PAVB chairman Pandi Suhaili; Bintulu District Education Officer Samri Suhaili and Harakah Islamiah Bintulu Branch (HIKMAH) chairman Yusuff Ali.