Fadillah: EU should have engaged with M’sia over commodity export regulation

KUCHING (Feb 18): Malaysia is committed to fulfilling its environmental sustainability responsibilities in terms of the cultivation of the country’s plantation products slated for the export markets, especially those related to oil palm, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

According to him, it was a point in the discussion between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier held during the latter’s three-day working visit to Malaysia, which began on Thursday.

Fadillah, who is also the federal Minister of Plantation and Commodities, also pointed out a newly-introduced regulation imposed by the European Union (EU) as ‘attempting to restrict the exports of oil palm and other plantation products from Malaysia’.

“We feel that the EU should have engaged with us because our commitment is the same as theirs. The EU has got its own sustainability agenda, and so do we – maybe our approach is not the same.

“The Prime Minister has voiced out our concerns to the German President so that he (the latter) can support us by having a relook at their (EU) regulations, as well as considering our views and those of Indonesia,” said Fadillah during a press conference, held after officiating at a ‘Cancer Awareness 2023’ programme in Klinik Petra Jaya here today.

Moreover, Fadillah stressed that the cultivation of oil palm and manufacturing of products in Malaysia had always complied with the global standards on environmental sustainability, with the industry developing its own Malaysia Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) benchmark.

“On the issue of forced labour, the government has introduced many laws to stop such practice and engaged with the industry players to ensure that they comply with the regulations.”

Back on the new regulations by the EU targeting Malaysia’s plantation commodities, Fadillah viewed them as being ‘discriminatory in nature, an attempt to protect their (EU’s) own localised products’.

“However, the most important thing is we are committed to fulfilling the sustainability agenda at the national level, and we will continue to improve our practices with the hope that our efforts would be accepted by the EU.”

Adding on, Fadillah said there would be a joint-mission with Indonesia this May to present to the EU Parliament both countries’ approaches in incorporating environmental sustainability in the cultivation of plantation products, particularly those related to the oil palm industry.

“Bangkok might also participate in the mission to the EU,” he said, adding that Malaysia had been working closely with Indonesia in addressing the sustainability issue related to the oil palm industry, and they might bring the matter up at the next Asean meeting.