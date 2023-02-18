Fadillah: Govt resolute in defending Malaysia’s sovereignty, rights against Sulu ‘heirs’ claims

KUCHING (Feb 18): Malaysia will rigorously defend the country’s sovereignty against the controversial claims made by the self-proclaimed heirs of the Sulu Sultanate, said Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

He was responding to a matter concerning Luxembourg court bailiffs issuing a new seizure order for two units of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) on Tuesday following a bid made by the purported descendants of the Sulu Sultanate.

“There is nothing stopping the self-proclaimed heirs of the Sulu Sultanate in taking their matters to any country that has signed the treaty of international arbitration.

“However, the government’s policy is that we will contest whatever actions taken by the self-proclaimed heirs and we will defend the interest and sovereignty of the country,” he told the press when asked for comments on the matter after officiating a ‘Cancer Awareness 2023’ programme at the Petra Jaya health clinic today.

The purported descendants of the Sulu Sultanate are trying to enforce a US$14.9 billion award they won against Malaysia as granted by a French arbitration court last year amidst a controversial dispute with the federal government over a colonial land deal signed in 1878 between European colonists and the Sultan of Sulu.

The Malaysian government had managed to obtain a stay on the award in France, but the ruling remains enforceable overseas under a United Nations treaty of arbitration.

Petronas assets in Azerbaijan and South Caucasus were initially seized in July 2022 before the order was set aside by a Luxembourg district court last month.

However, a new seizure order was issued by Luxembourg court bailiffs on Tuesday on the two assets and related bank accounts.

Meanwhile, Fadillah said the federal government is already engaging with its European counterparts and other countries that are signatory to the treaty of international arbitration to assert that the claims made are baseless.

“Secondly, the demands made by the purported heirs seem to be threatening the country economically, because maybe they are trying to take advantage of the situation to profit from the matter,” he said.

Fadillah said the federal government had previously won the case against the purported heirs in France and Spain and it will continue defending the interest of the country through the Department of the Attorney-General.

According to news reports, Petronas had confirmed the new seizure for the two assets but said they would continue to defend its legal position and maintained that the purported heirs’ actions were baseless.