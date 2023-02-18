Fadillah: State, federal govts negotiate to set up dedicated cancer centre in S’wak

KUCHING (Feb 18): Negotiation is still ongoing between the state and federal governments on the setting up of a dedicated cancer centre in the state, said Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah said the design of the centre and other details were still being worked out but the objective is for Sarawak to have its own dedicated cancer centre one day.

“The proposal so far is for the state government to take charge of the physical construction of the cancer centre and the federal government to provide the equipment and manpower needed to run the centre, such as doctors,” he told a press conference after officiating at a ‘Cancer Awareness 2023’ programme at Petra Jaya clinic today.

The deputy prime minister, however, could not reveal the estimated costs to construct the centre.

“I don’t have the details yet but the costs are subject to negotiations. So, let the state and federal governments negotiate on what the estimated costs will be. It could not be determined now until we come up with the design and work out the details.”

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian had previously said the total costs of the cancer centre were estimated to be about RM1 billion, to be built within a 50-acre site near the Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan.

Earlier in his speech, Fadillah said the top three cancer types detected among men in the country were colorectal cancer at 16.9 per cent, lung cancer at 14.8 per cent and prostate cancer at 8.1 per cent.

As for the women, the top three cancer types detected were breast cancer at 33.9 per cent, colorectal cancer at 10.7 per cent and cervical cancer at 9.2 per cent.

In Sarawak, Fadillah said the top three cancer types detected among men were lung cancer at 14.3 per cent, nasopharyngeal cancer at 13.9 per cent and colorectal cancer at 12.7 per cent.

As for women, the top three cancer types were breast cancer at 20.9 per cent, cervical cancer at 12.6 per cent and colorectal cancer at 9.5 per cent.

Fadillah also said a Bill to restrict smoking products would be tabled in Parliament this year.